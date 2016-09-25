Newsvine

Police Killings: Korryn Gaines-wrongful-death lawsuit filed - Baltimore Sun

"Attorneys for the family of Korryn Gaines . . . filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baltimore County and the police officer who shot and killed her."

"Surrounded by Gaines' relatives . . . attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said they need answers on what exactly happened the day 23-year-old Gaines was killed at her Randallstown apartment. Her 5-year-old son, Kodi, was also shot and injured."

"The only way we're going to learn them is by filing a lawsuit and conducting depositions," Gordon said.

Read More: http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-co-gaines-lawsuit-filed-20160913-story.html

