Newsvine

CrimJustice 4.0

About Criminal Justice Commentary Articles: 1 Seeds: 14 Comments: 149 Since: Sep 2016

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby - NYT

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by CrimJustice 4.0 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sun Oct 2, 2016 2:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"In the midst of a national crisis of police violence, Baltimore’s state’s attorney gambled that prosecuting six officers for the death of Freddie Gray would help heal her city.""She lost much more than just the case."

Read More: NYT

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor