"Around the U.S., people increasingly are shooting to kill. Criminals are stockpiling higher-caliber guns, many with extended magazines that hold more than 20 bullets.""Police and hospitals are seeing more victims who have been shot in the head or shot repeatedly. Trauma doctors are finding it more difficult to save gunshot victims.""In many places, if you get shot, you are more likely to die than ever before."

Read More: THE CRIME REPORT