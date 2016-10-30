ComeyToTakeCare

FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey apparently has decided to take it upon himself to exercise the authority of the President to “take care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” Section 3, Article II, U.S. Constitution.

For Comey, it’s irrelevant that President Obama has declared that Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for State Department emails was unintentional.

For Comey, it’s irrelevant U.S. DOJ policy prohibits him from making public any investigative or law enforcement action initiated by the FBI which could influence the outcome of the November 8 Presidential election.

For Comey, it’s irrelevant that by notifying Congress about the FBI reopening the Clinton email investigation, he is openly defying directives of Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the chief law enforcement officer of the United States.

Comey obviously feels comfortable that President Obama will not remove him from office.

Comey also feels comfortable that he will not be impeached by the U.S. House and removed by the U.S. Senate.

For now, Comey will ‘take care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” and no one will deter him.

That’s our opinion; what’s yours?