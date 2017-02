Buck Sexton, cnn.com and a former CIA counter terrorism analyst, nails it: "Without knowing the content of the emails, any assessments of the damage this will do to Clinton's imminent political prospects -- or whether she faces the renewed specter of legal jeopardy -- are largely guesses."

Source: http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/opinions/fbi-announcement-clinton-emails-sexton/