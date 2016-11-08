Her son died robbing a Pizza Hut. Now she wants the employee who shot him to be charged with a crime.

“Three individuals . . . were in the process of robbing the [Pizza Hut] when one of the employees fired his own personal handgun at one of the robbery suspects, striking him,” the police statement said."

"[Michael] Grace was shot in the head and died on the floor in the early morning of Oct. 30, his mother said. Police say the gun fell from his hand and was recovered next to his body."

"Now [Temia] Hairston said she wants justice for her son, whose final act was one of “desperation.”

"She wants the Pizza Hut employee who killed him to be charged with a crime."

